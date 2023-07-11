Krishna cops nabbed 45 Ganja smugglers

MACHILIPATNAM: Krishna District Police on Tuesday arrested 45 Ganja peddlers and seized 52 KG Ganja from their possession. Disclosing the details to the media at the Machilipatnam SP office, District SP P Joshua informed that they had detained 45 ganja smugglers across the districts and invoked PD Act against four peddlers.

He said that they put a special vigil on ganja transporting and selling towards containing these illegal activities across the district and registered cases against the peddlers in Kruthivennu, Vuyyuru and Hanuman Junction station limits.

The SP further informed that they would take stringent action against the concerned colleges if any student is caught while consuming ganja. SP P Joshua stated so far the district police had arrested 261 persons who were involved in selling ganja in 95 cases for the past one year and seized 447kg of ganja. He further urged the public to give information regarding ganja selling and transporting and added that the informers' details would be kept confidential.



