Krishna Murthy new in-charge Secretary of APSCHE

Vijayawada: TVS Krishna Murthy assumed charge as the in-charge secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday.

He was the Joint Director of the APSCHE and elevated to the higher post. The State government has issued orders appointing TVS Krishna Murthy as the in-charge secretary.

He earlier worked as the Secretary (FAC) of the APSCHE from 2014 and 2016 and played a key role in getting the due share of AP when the state was divided. He thanked the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and principal secretary of higher education Kona Sasidhar.