Live
- Bengal to remove unlicensed shops on RG Kar premises
- KTR slammed for tirade against govt
- Private colleges remain shut
- Libraries in every mandal, promises minister Jupally
- Maharshi Valmiki, an inspiration to all: DC
- Anneke Bosch leads South Africa into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, beat Australia by eight wickets in semifinal
- World Trauma Day conference held at Medicover
- Narender Reddy promises skill devpt centres for youth
- CM Revanth Criticised for SC Classification Delay
- Minister Seethakka assures commitment to Tribal uplift
Just In
Krishna Murthy new in-charge Secretary of APSCHE
Highlights
Vijayawada: TVS Krishna Murthy assumed charge as the in-charge secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday.He...
Vijayawada: TVS Krishna Murthy assumed charge as the in-charge secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday.
He was the Joint Director of the APSCHE and elevated to the higher post. The State government has issued orders appointing TVS Krishna Murthy as the in-charge secretary.
He earlier worked as the Secretary (FAC) of the APSCHE from 2014 and 2016 and played a key role in getting the due share of AP when the state was divided. He thanked the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and principal secretary of higher education Kona Sasidhar.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS