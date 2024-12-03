krishna River ghats illuminated with lighting

Vijayawada: Krishna river ghats were illuminated with lights early morning of Monday as thousands of devotees lit the lamps and released them in river water to mark the conclusion of the Karthika Maasam.

Karthika Maasam is a holy month for the Hindus and Siva temples and river ghats were very busy with devotees. Devotees visited the Bhavani ghat, Pavitra Sangamam and other ghats on the banks of Krishna and released the lamps.

In Andhra Pradesh, the devotees perform the special ritual known as Poli Swarga Deepam, which is performed on the last day of the Karthika Masam.

Old Sivalayam in One Town, Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Yanamalakuduru had heavy rush with devotees on Monday to mark the end of the holymonth.