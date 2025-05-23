Krishna University celebrates Achievers’ Day

Krishna University (Machilipatnam): Member of Parliament Vallabhaneni Balashowry emphasised that securing a job is not the sole or final opportunity for students. He urged them to draw inspiration from entrepreneurs like Phanindra Sharma, founder of RedBus, and Anji Reddy, founder of Reddy Labs, to aspire for greater heights.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Achievers’ Day programme at Krishna University Arts and Science College on Thursday.

Showry encouraged students to be inspired by Phanindra Sharma, who, unable to secure a bus ticket to go home for a festival, started RedBus with just Rs 5 lakh to prevent others from facing similar issues. He later sold the company for Rs 800 crore.

He also highlighted Anji Reddy, who, despite holding a small job at IDPL, was not content and went on to establish Reddy Labs Pharma Company, achieving turnovers worth several thousands of crores. Showry stressed that success isn’t achieved overnight but requires perseverance and discipline.

He announced that proposals have been sent to the Central government for the construction of an athletic track, indoor stadium, swimming pool, and tennis court at Krishna University, and he would strive for their realisation.

Superintendent of Police R Gangadhara Rao stated that he achieved his current position by relying solely on education, despite being born into a humble family.

Earlier, Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji, in his inaugural address, congratulated the students on securing jobs with packages ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

Registrar Prof N Usha presided and DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna, Training and Placement Cell Director Prof YK Sundara Krishna, Training and Placement Department Coordinator Dr Kishore and professors and assistant professors from various departments also participated.

The parents of the recruited students were felicitated, and appointment letters were handed over to the students by their parents. Earlier, MP Bala Showry and SP Gangadhara Rao offered floral tributes to the bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.