Kumbhotsavam held at Srisailam

Kurnool: The authorities of Srisailam temple have organised Kumbhotsavam at Srisailam temple on Friday.

According to a press release issued by temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao, every year on the occasion of Chaitra Masam, the festival is organised as part of Satwika Bali.

At this Satwika Bali, mounds of coconuts, pumpkins, lemons and heaps of food would be offered to Ammavaru. Even turmeric and vermillion are also offered in large-scale in addition to coconuts, pumpkins and others. The Archakas recite Utsava Sankalpam for the wellbeing of mankind on the earth.

After performing Ekanta Pujas to Amma Varu, prayers are also offered to coconuts, pumpkins and lemons kept ready for Satwika Bali. After Satwika Bali, special prayers are offered to Mahishasura Mardini Amma Varu (Kotamma) at Hari Hara Raya Gopuram. Later, coconuts and pumpkins were offered to Goddess as part of Satwika Bali.

As part of the festival, Annabhisekam was performed to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy on Friday evening. Heaps of food (kumba rasi) was offered to Amma varu. The same process was organised at Simha Mandapam.

Earlier, the prime event of the Utsavam began with the offering of Kumbha Harathi by a man dressed in a woman's attire. Later, coconuts and pumpkins were offered as Satwika Bali in the second phase.

Maha Nivedana is offered to the Goddess with different varieties of food items. Special prayers are also offered to village Goddess Ankalamma.