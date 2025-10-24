Kurnool Consumer Forum issues non-bailable warrant against Amazon

Kurnool: In a significant development, Kurnool District Consumer Forum has issued a non-bailable warrant against global e-commerce giant Amazon for failing to comply with its earlier orders. The forum took serious note of Amazon’s negligence in addressing a consumer grievance and adjourned the case to November 21 for further hearing.

The case was filed by Kurnool resident Veeresh, who purchased an iPhone 15 Plus worth Rs 80,000 through Amazon. Instead, an iQOO smartphone was delivered.

Despite multiple complaints and repeated follow-ups with Amazon’s customer support team, Veeresh received no replacement or refund. Frustrated by the inaction, he approached Kurnool Consumer Forum seeking justice.

After reviewing evidence, Forum directed Amazon either to deliver correct iPhone 15 Plus or refund Rs 80,000 to the complainant, along with an additional Rs 25,000 as compensation for the inconvenience caused. However, Amazon ignored the order and failed to comply within the stipulated period, leading to the issuance of non-bailable warrant against its representatives.

This incident adds to Amazon’s growing legal troubles worldwide. The company is already grappling with a Prime Membership controversy, where it has agreed to a Rs 22,000 crore settlement.

As per a US court directive, customers, who subscribed to Prime between June 23, 2019 and June 23, 2025, are to receive $51 (Rs 4,990) each, with all payments to be completed by July 23, 2026.

The latest Kurnool case underscores the mounting scrutiny and accountability challenges facing the e-commerce major in consumer protection matters.