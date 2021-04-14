Kurnool: Five-day Ugadi Utsavam concludes in Srisailam

Kurnool: On the penultimate day of the five days Ugadi Utsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple organised Purnahuti, Vasantotsavam, Avabrutham, Trisula Snanam, Aswa Vahana Seva and Nija Alankarana on Wednesday. In a press release, Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao stated that the five days Ugadi Utsavams come to an end on Wednesday.

On the concluding day, Purnahuti was organised according to the traditional manner. The bananas, various varieties of spices, pearls (Muthyam and Pagadam), new clothes and others were offered to the flames in the Homagundam. This is an indication to the end of the Ugadi Utsavams. After completion of Purnahuti and Vasantotsavam was also organised.

Later Avabrutam and Trisula Snanam were organised to Chandeeshwara Swamy at temple Pushkarini. Just after completion of Vasanthotsavam, Chandeeshwara Swamy after seated in Palanquin was taken up to temple Pushkarani as a procession in four Mada streets amid chanting of Veda Mantras and spiritual music. Later Avabrutam was organised to Chandeeshwara Swamy at the specially arranged platform near Pushkarani.

At the Avabrutam, Snapana programme was organised with clean water (Sudda Jalam), Panchamrutalu, Bhasodhakam, Kunkumodakam, Haridrodakam, Sugandhodhakam, Bilvodhakam, Pushpodhakam, Narikelodhakam after reciting Rudradyaya mantras to Chandeeshwara Swamy. Sahastradhara Abhishekam was organised to Swamy varu with pure water in silver plate, later the Abhiseka Teertham was sprinkled on Archakas Swamis and devotees, said the EO.

He further said Trisula Snanam was also organised at Pushkarini. The Chandeeshwara Swamy was given a sacred bath at Pushkarini this is also known as Trisula Snanam. The devotees firmly believe that evil spirits will perish if the Pushkarini water is sprinkled on their heads. And lastly special prayers have been offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy and taken into the temple.

Later in the evening, the authorities have also organised Aswa Vahana Seva and Nija Alankaram to Swami Amma varlu.