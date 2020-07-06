Kurnool: Girl stages protest in front of lover's house seeking justice

Kurnool: Seeking justice, a girl staged protest in front of her jilted lover's residence here on Monday. According to information one Praneeth of Revenue Colony and Chandra Kala of Ashok Nagar were having an affair for some time and later got married on 18th August 2012 at Yaganti temple.

Since then they were leading marital life secretely. This was not known to Praneeth's parents and they have fixed an alliance with another girl.

Chandra Kala on learning about the marriage proposal, asked Praneeth to reveal about their marriage to his parents. But he is not interested to continue relation with her. Chandra Kala taking the help of women organisations staged a sit on in front of Praneeth residence on Monday.

The SC ST BC Minority Mahila Ikya Vedika president, Parnam Rajeshwari said to media persons that Praneeth married Chandra Kala in 2012. After staying together for four years, Chandra Kala had approached Praneeth's parents and disclosed about their marriage. Praneeth's parents had earlier said that they will arrange a marriage ceremony in 2019.

But they have fixed an alliance to Praneeth with another girl. She said under any circumstances, Praneeth has to lead life with Chandra Kala, if not, they will intensify the agitation till justice is done to Chandra Kala.