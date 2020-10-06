Kurnool: Kin attack private hospital over death of patient

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed in the city on Tuesday as family members of a patient who died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. This is second such incident in a span of three days. Two days ago, relatives of a patient, Nagaraju, attacked doctor at a private hospital in Nandyal.



According to sources, one Rachaiah, 65, of Aiza village in Gadwal Jogulamba district in Telangana, was admitted to Sri Sai Sathya hospital here for treatment on Monday. Rachaiah's health began to deteriorate soon after. When the concerned family members enquired about his health, the doctors reportedly behaved rudely with them. On Tuesday morning, doctors said that despite their efforts the patient could not be saved. On hearing their words, the family members at once became furious and attacked them.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased, Suma, speaking to media alleged that the doctors did not attend on the patient when needed. She squarely blamed the death of Rachaiah on the negligence of the hospital staff. She demanded appropriate action on the doctors responsible.

III Town CI M Tabrez told The Hans India that the family of the patients staged a protest demanding action for some time. But later they left the premises with the body to their village. No case complaint has been lodged with the police, added Tabrez.