Kurnool: Lack of public toilets anger passengers in Adoni bus stand

Kurnool: The new bus stand at Adoni in Kurnool district lacks adequate number of public toilets and retiring rooms due to which the public continues to suffer. From this bus stand, the passengers will board busses to various destinations in the district and other states as well. Adoni has a main railway line, which connects the northern and southern states across the country. It is also well known as second Mumbai for its commercial trade.



The passengers reach Adoni by train will take busses to reach their home towns and pilgrim centres in Kurnool district and the adjacent states, Telangana and Karnataka. The passengers who miss busses during night hours have to halt at the bus stand. To take a nap till morning there are no retiring rooms for commuters. Even to attend the nature's call, sufficient toilets are also not constructed for the passengers.

Hardly two toilets, one for male and other for female, were also seen closed all the time. Whenever the passengers, particularly women and elderly ones, who want to go toilet, were forced to complete it in the open space. As the bus station is surrounded by residential complexes, women and girls feel embarrassed a lot to go to the toilet at the open site.

Several passengers are expressing displeasure over the officials for their negligent attitude to construct toilets and retiring rooms. They allege that if anyone happens to stay during night time, they have to encounter the pigs menace also. The passengers demand for the construction of toilets and retiring rooms at the bus stand immediately. Speaking to The Hans India, Adoni bus station depot manager Sudha Rani said the bus stand was 'B' grade that's why retiring rooms were not constructed except providing toilet facility. Due to some renovation works taken up in bus stand, the toilets were closed but they would be opened soon, said Sudha Rani.

As far as pigs problem is concerned, she said the municipal authorities were informed about the problem and they would initiate suitable steps in this regard.