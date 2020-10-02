Kurnool: Man consumes mix of sanitiser, surgical spirit

Kurnool: Unable to purchase liquor in government-run shops because of high prices, some people are consuming other forms of alcohol. A video clip of a person consuming a mix of hand sanitiser and surgical spirit in Nandyal went viral on social media on Thursday. When asked by media person whey he was consuming the surgical spirit, the man said buying a quarter bottle of wine has become beyond the reach of common man in the state.



He said the state government has increased liquor prices abnormally and daily wage earners like him could not afford it. The sanitizer and surgical spirit is available at low price and the kick is also the same, he observed. However, warn against such harmful beverages. Dr Vijay Babu, a private medical practitioner, these liquids though another form of alcohol, contain impurified alcohol, ethyl alcohol derivatives and isopropyl. "Consuming sanitisers and surgical spirit is very dangerous. There is every chance of blood pressure falling dangerously and depending on the chemical properties of the liquid consumed," said Dr Vijay Babu.