Kurnool: Medicover Hospitals performs 1,500+cardiac surgeries in 3 years

Kurnool: Medicover Hospitals, Kurnool, a pioneer in cutting-edge technology in the Rayalaseema region, has successfully completed over 1500+ cardiothoracic surgeries in just three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Medicover Hospitals Executive Director Hari Krishna said, "We are able to successfully perform even the most complicated surgeries with our expert medical team, state-of-the-art infrastructure."

Dr Anil Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director, Medicover Hospitals, congratulated the super specialist consultants on the occasion. Krishna said he was very happy to provide quality healthcare services, focusing on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where people are deprived of tertiary and quaternary care.

He said there was no need to go to cities like Hyderabad for complex surgeries as Kurnool was equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure at Medicover Hospitals. Dr Harish, Cardio Thoracic Surgeon and Dr Aditya, Cardiac Anesthesia participated in the event.