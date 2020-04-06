Kurnool: Ministers try to instil confidence

Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Education, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) said the number of positive cases registered in Kurnool is the highest in the state.

Fifty-six positive cases in a span of two weeks are highly alarming, he said here on Monday. Instilling courage, the minister asked people not to panic as the government was taking every step to control the spread of coronavirus.

Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas was accompanied by the Finance Minister, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Labour Minister, Gummanur Jayaram, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Venkatrami Reddy, district collector, G Veera Pandiyan.

In a span of two days, 56 cases were tested positive. The Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy concerned with the increasing number of positive cases and ordered the Ministers to visit Kurnool and assess the situations.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said Kurnool has outnumbered other districts in registering positive cases. He said the officials need to be very alert and cautious at this needy hour.

The Additional District Medical and Health Officer (Addl DMHO) Venkata Ramana explained to the minister that around 50 to 60 calls are being received every day. The minister ordered the Addl DMHO to ensure supply of medical equipment besides N95 masks to the doctors of rapid response teams, paramedical staff and ambulance drivers.

He also enquired about the number of foreign returnees detected as per the list given by the government of India. Responding to the Minister, the district collector, G Veera Pandiyan said that 840 foreign returnees have been identified and all are kept at home quarantine, and also centers arranged by the government. They are regularly monitored by the doctors, the collector added.

Explaining about the number of Delhi returnees, the collector said that around 357 people were traced and shifted to quarantine centers. Finance Minister, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said Kurnool outnumbered in positive cases compared to other districts in the state.

The government is taking necessary steps to control the spread of killer virus, he added. He also said a proposal has been sent to set up a virology department in Kurnool and is expected in a short time.

Labour Minister, Gummanur Jayaram appealed to the people to strictly follow the lockdown and cooperate with the police and government and stay indoors up to 14th April.

Later the Minister for Health, Finance, Labour along with DIG, Collector, SP, Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Joint Collector, Patanshetty Ravi Subash inaugurated a poster on Telemedicine. This is the time that Telemedicine facility is being set up for free. Any person can dial toll free number 1077 and seek suggestions from the doctors that are available round the clock.