Kurnool: 'Neglect by doctors leads to death of woman patient'

Kurnool: A woman patient later died as doctors at Government Hospital have allegedly failed to treat her as she has come from red zone area. The incident took place in Nandyal on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Devi (40) resident of Deva Nagar in Nandyal. The woman's son Lokesh said that his mother had developed serious breathing problem on Friday night. He immediately shifted her to Nandyal Government General Hospital and admitted at emergency ward. The doctors had failed to attend on the patient immediately, Lokesh said.



After repeated requests, a doctor attended Lakshmi Devi and asked him to take away her immediately. When Lokesh urged the doctor to permit his mother to stay at the hospital till morning, the doctor kept on insisting to take her away. The doctor also said that no patient from Deva Nagar would be given treatment as the area is declared red zone by the state government.

"I carried my mother on my shoulders to my residence. As was advised by the doctor, I gave some juice to my mother and she died,'' lamented Lokesh.

The relatives of the deceased woman came down heavily on the doctor for his negligence. People are losing their lives due to lockdown and nothing more than that, regret the relatives. They demanded the government to take action on doctors who have denied treatment to a patient on the ground that she has come from red zone.

Police have taken a statement from the relatives and filed a case accordingly.