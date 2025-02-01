Kurnool officials told to search building for HC Bench

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued instructions to the district administration of Kurnool to search for suitable building to house the High Court bench in the district.

It may be recalled that the TDP made a promise during the elections that a Bench of the High Court would be established at Kurnool. The state Cabinet had passed a resolution to set up the High Court Bench and subsequently the Assembly approved the proposal.

The High Court registrar (vigilance) Srinivasa Sivaram wrote a letter to the district collector of Kurnool, Ranjit Basha seeking a detailed report on infrastructure to accommodate 15 High Court judges. The letter specifically enquired about the availability of court complexes, court rooms, staff offices, accommodations for judges, lawyers and court personnel.

The district collector immediately informed the senior officials including the superintending engineer of the roads and buildings, the commissioner of the municipal corporation and the revenue divisional officer directing them to identify suitable government or private buildings that could house the high court bench.