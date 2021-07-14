Kurnool: Release pending NREGS dues, demands TDP

Kurnool: The TDP leaders demanded that the government clear the pending bills to the works done under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). With the demand the leaders have staged a protest in front of Collectorate on Tuesday.



The parliamentary presidents of Kurnool and Nandyal, Somisetty Venkateswarlu, Gowru Venkata Reddy, MLC KE Prabhakar, former MLAs, Kotla Sujathamma, Gowru Cheritha Reddy, K Meenakshi Naidu, BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy, Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, Bhuma Bhramananda Reddy and others participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that during the TDP rule, several works were executed. Besides laying of cement roads, construction of panchayat offices, Anganwadi centres, drains, graveyards and other works have also been executed.

The contractors have borrowed amount from moneylenders to complete the works. Despite two years of rule of YSR government the pending bills are not yet cleared. The government with ill-intention and to harass the TDP leaders has kept the bills pending. Several contractors unable to repay the interests to the moneylenders have committed suicides, said the party leaders.

They further said that some contractors have approached the High Court seeking justice. The High Court in turn has directed the government to clear off the bills up to Rs 5 lakh and below. Despite court orders the government is least bothered to pay the bills. During TD rule several welfare schemes have been brought rendering justice to the people of all sections. But the present YSR Congress government by bringing Government Order (GO) No.305 has totally stopped clearing the bills. This attitude of the government itself says that they are targeting the TD leaders, alleged the leaders.

After the YSR Congress came to power the developments have totally came to standstill. The Finance Minister was making frequent Delhi tours but his tours to Delhi are not yielding any fruitful results. Even the Chief Minister on the name of Covid is confined to his camp office. He doesn't have any concern about the meet people and know their plight. On several occasions, the courts have also become furious on the government attitude, but the Chief Minister is least bothered to take the court orders in to consideration. The leaders demanded that the government to clear out the pending bills of the works undertaken and completed under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS).

After the protest for a while in front of collectorate the leaders met Joint Collector S Rama Sunder Reddy and handed over the representation. The Joint Collector has assured the leaders that he will take the issue to the notice of the government and try to resolve the issue.