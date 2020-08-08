Kurnool: Revoke surrender orders of CSRMO

Kurnool: The leaders of various caste-based organisations on Friday staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Friday demanding the government to withdraw the surrender orders of CSRMO Dr U Sri Hari.



Addressing the gathering, Rayalaseema Madiga Dandora (RMD) founder president Ananta Rathnam Madiga, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) state president Soma Sundar Magida said that Dr Sri Hari was given the post of CSRMO at Kurnool government general hospital but he was not given the responsibilities. In place of Sri Hari, some other was discharging responsibilities, they pointed out.

Dr Sri Hari hails from a weaker section community with which he was not given the responsibilities and was targeted for no reasons. Though, Sri Hari made several requests, his pleas unheard by higher-ups. The leaders alleged that the weaker sections were being targeted. For no reason Dr Sri Hari was ordered to surrender to district headquarters, said the leaders.

The leaders alleged that the higher community officers were intentionally harassing their sub –ordinates of weaker sections. They demanded the government to immediately withdraw the surrender orders and reinstate Dr Sri Hari as CSRMO. If the government ignores to render justice to Sri Hari then they would be forced to take the agitation with the help of SC, ST, BC and Minority bodies.

BC Jana Sabha leader T Seshu Phani, Tribal Student Federation leader Chandrappa, SC,ST BC, Chrisatian, Minority organisation leader Gopi, women wing leader Addakula Nageshwari and others participated in the protest.