Kurnool: Sanjeevini buses launched to collect swab samples

Kurnool: With the aim to conduct more number of covid-19 tests, the district administration has launched "Sanjeevini" bus services. The District Revenue Officer (DRO) Pullaiah and Road Transport Corporation (RTC), Regional Manager, Venkataraman launched the bus services on Friday at the Collectorate.

Later addressing on the occasion, Pullaiah has said that three "Sanjevini" buses were launched at the initial stage to conduct Covid-19 tests to the persons having suspected symptoms.

The buses will cover every village and collect the swab samples from the persons suffering from the suspected symptoms. It may not be possible to the medical teams to go around and conduct tests but with the Sanjeevini bus services, more number of samples can be collected. The bus is designed to test 10 persons at a time, said Pullaiah. He further said that the bus while touring the villages, will also educate people about the precautions to be taken. The Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with an innovative idea has transformed the Indra busses to corona testing labs and were named as Sanjeevini buses.

After launching, the medical team of Sanjeevini bus has conducted tests on several staff of collectorate and other people. The samples collected from the persons suffering from suspected symptoms would be tested and results will be revealed in a day or two. Sample collection nodal officer, Dr Vishweswaraiah and other medical personnel were present.