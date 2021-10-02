Kurnool: Set up all necessary facilities in hostels, Collector Koteshwara Rao tells staff

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has directed the officials of SC, ST, BC and Minority Welfare departments to treat the hostel students as their own children. Conducting a review meeting with the officials concerned at the Conference Hall here on Friday, the Collector said that almost all students who pursue education in the hostels come from poor background and they need to be treated with due care and attention. The students should not feel that they were placed in the dungeon.

The students should feel they were comfortable and safe in the hostel. It is the responsibility of hostel officials to mould the students to become good citizens, he said and appealed to staff to impart quality education and moral values to the students.

He instructed the officials to create all necessary facilities in the hostel and serve tasty diet without compromising on quality. The officials have to strictly follow the menu as directed by the state government. He told the officials to have regular interaction with the students while dining in the morning and evening. The collector also enquired about the number of students pursuing education in the welfare hostels.

SC welfare DD Pratap Suryanarayana Reddy, CB welfare officer Venkata Lakshmi, DSWO Chintamani, Minority welfare officer Mahaboob Basha, DTWO Rama and the officials of SC,ST,BC and Minority welfare departments participated in the meeting.