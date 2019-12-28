Kurnool stands on top in State in Kanti Velugu implementation: Collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan expressing pleasure said that Kurnool district stood in first position in the state in implementing YSR Kanti Velugu programme. He congratulated the officials of Health and Education departments for making the programme a grand success.

The Collector, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, trainee Collector Vidhukare and Joint Collector Syed Kaza Mohiuddin visited Zilla Parishad High School at Shareen Nagar in city on Friday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Collector said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given instructions to cover all students under the schemed. ``We have formed 30 teams to conduct eye testing to cover 4,351 schools (both private and government) across the district.

So far around 6,73,728 students have been screened and around 37,329 students were detected to be suffering from eye related problems. After screening tests and on the doctors' suggestion 14,089 students were given free spectacles , said the Collector.

He further said, ``we have chalked out a plan to cover all the students for screening in the district by 2020. He said as was urged by the MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, administrative sanctions would be accorded for the construction of compound wall. The collector later distributed free spectacles to the students. .

Panyam MLA, Katasani said it is very happy that Kurnool stood in first position in implementing YSR Kanti Velugu scheme effectively. He lauded the district collector for his keen interest shown to make the program a grand success.

DEO Sai Ram, DMHO Narasimhulu, Kallur Tahsildar Ravi, officials of health and education department participated in the programme.