Kurnool: Two held by ACB for accepting bribe of Rs 4,000

Kurnool: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught two officials while accepting bribe amount of Rs 4,000 from a complainant at Adoni Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), J Sivanarayana Swamy said that the accused D Mallaiah was working as Panchayat Secretary at Madire village and Pathan Shafi was working as outsourcing bill collector at Pedda Tumbalam village in Adoni mandal.

One B Guru Raja Reddy, a resident of Adoni mandal, has approached the Panchayat Secretary for issuing of ownership certificate to his site in Pendakal village. Panchyat Secretary Mallaiah has demanded Rs 7,000 for doing the official favour. However, a deal was settled for Rs 4,000 for issuing the ownership certificate, said the DSP. Complainant Guru Raja Reddy came to ACB office and lodged a complaint in this regard.

The ACB sleuths had laid a trap and caught the official red handed D Mallaiah while accepting the bribe amount through Pathan Shafi. The amount has been seized and the tainted officials were also taken into custody. A case under relevant sections has been filed and they would be produced in the ACB court for initiating further action, stated the DSP Sivanarayana Swamy.