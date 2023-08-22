Kurnool: Yoga tourney-cum-selection competitions conclude

Kurnool: The two-day district-level Yoga tournament-cum-selection competitions were concluded at the Outdoor Stadium here on Monday.



National Yoga Association member Sreedhar Reddy participated as a chief guest and distributed prizes to winners. Prior to prizes distribution, Sreedhar Reddy, addressing the gathering, first congratulated all participants for exhibiting their awesome skills and added the Yoga association would standby the athletes, who were financially poor and encourage them in all aspects.

Sreedhar Reddy said that discipline was most important for every athlete and Yoga practicing needs utmost concentration and dedication without which it is of no use. He told the athletes not to lose hope anytime. He exhorted the athletes to practice yoga with a determination to achieve the desired goal and to succeed in the competitions. He suggested the yoga gurus to impart good training to the athletes.

District Yoga Association general secretary Yogacharya Avinash Shetty said that almost all participants from the district have given their best. In every sport, losing and winning, it is a common phenomenon. No one should get upset with loss instead they should practice with double determination to achieve in next time, said Avinash Shetty. The district general secretary later announced the prize winners. In the boys’ category, Kurnool division has bagged overall championship while Adoni in the second and Yemmiganur third position.

In girls’ category, Kurnool bagged overall championship, Aspari in the second, Kallur and Krishnagiri third position. He said that a special coaching camp would be held for the athletes selected for state-level competitions. After the special camp they would be selected for the state-level competitions.

Later Avinash along with the chief guest presented special certificates, medals and individual certificates. Honorary advisor Sreekanth, district association senior vice-president Dr Mumtaj Begum, Dr Ramesh, district yoga association joint secretaries Nagaraj, Gangadhar, Vijay Kumar, Prasanna, Muniswamy and others

participated.