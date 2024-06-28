  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

KVK bags rolling trophy for 2nd consecutive time

KVK Head G Dhanalakshmi holding the trophy of Best Zonal KVK-2024
x

KVK Head G Dhanalakshmi holding the trophy of Best Zonal KVK-2024

Highlights

Yagantipalle (Nandyal district): Senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Yagantipalle, G Dhanalakshmi said that the KVK has bagged...

Yagantipalle (Nandyal district): Senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Yagantipalle, G Dhanalakshmi said that the KVK has bagged rolling trophy of Best Zonal KVK-2024 for the second consecutive year.

In a press release on Thursday, she said that under the aegis of Shri Hanumantharaya Educational and Charitable Society, KVK bagged the trophy for achieving a total of 28 weighted points in 11 different categories for standing in first place, constituted by ATARI Zone X, Hyderabad, among 72 KVKs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu States.

Dr Shaik N Meera, Director, ATARI, zone X; Dr RK Mathur, Director, CTRI; and the Directors of Extension of Agriculture, Horticulture and Veterinary Universities from AP, Telangana and Tamil Nadu presented the trophy to KVK Head G Dhanalakshmi at the closing ceremony of zonal KVK workshop held at CTRI, Rajahmundry on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X