KVK bags rolling trophy for 2nd consecutive time

Yagantipalle (Nandyal district): Senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Yagantipalle, G Dhanalakshmi said that the KVK has bagged rolling trophy of Best Zonal KVK-2024 for the second consecutive year.

In a press release on Thursday, she said that under the aegis of Shri Hanumantharaya Educational and Charitable Society, KVK bagged the trophy for achieving a total of 28 weighted points in 11 different categories for standing in first place, constituted by ATARI Zone X, Hyderabad, among 72 KVKs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu States.

Dr Shaik N Meera, Director, ATARI, zone X; Dr RK Mathur, Director, CTRI; and the Directors of Extension of Agriculture, Horticulture and Veterinary Universities from AP, Telangana and Tamil Nadu presented the trophy to KVK Head G Dhanalakshmi at the closing ceremony of zonal KVK workshop held at CTRI, Rajahmundry on Thursday.