Lack of drainage turns Kotta Road a cesspool
- Motorists are having a difficult time in passing through waterlogged stretch
- As water is stagnated for months, it also turns a breeding ground for mosquitos
Srikakulam: Lack of proper drainage at Kotta Road junction near Srikakulam city is leading to inundation and stagnation of water for months together. At Kotta road National Highway-16 is crossing the Srikakulam to Amadalavalasa state highway road where National Highway Authority ofIndia (NHAI) constructed a flyover.
But proper drainage facility was notavailable at the Kottaroad junction due to which rain water is stagnated on the road during rainy season. The inundated road turned into a mosquito breeding ground. Moreover, bike riders and vehicledrivers are facing difficult situation while passing through thisjunction due to waterlogging.
