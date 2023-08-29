Lack of drainage turns Kotta Road a cesspool

Srikakulam: Lack of proper drainage at Kotta Road junction near Srikakulam city is leading to inundation and stagnation of water for months together. At Kotta road National Highway-16 is crossing the Srikakulam to Amadalavalasa state highway road where National Highway Authority ofIndia (NHAI) constructed a flyover.

But proper drainage facility was notavailable at the Kottaroad junction due to which rain water is stagnated on the road during rainy season. The inundated road turned into a mosquito breeding ground. Moreover, bike riders and vehicledrivers are facing difficult situation while passing through thisjunction due to waterlogging.