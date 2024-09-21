  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Laddu Prasadam: Action sought against firms which supplied adulterated ghee

Laddu Prasadam: Action sought against firms which supplied adulterated ghee
x
Highlights

BJP State secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu said use of adulterated ghee for making Tirumala laddu prasadam hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

Guntur: BJP State secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu said use of adulterated ghee for making Tirumala laddu prasadam hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

Addressing the media at BJP district office in Guntur city on Friday, he alleged that this was a conspiracy of Chirstian missionaries.

He demanded action against the companies which supplied adulterated ghee. He alleged that former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy never respected the sentiments of the Hindus and cheated them.

He demanded the State government to remove the employees belonging to other religions from TTD. BJP district president Vanama Narendra was also present.

In a separate statement, Kisan Morcha State vice-president V Panduranga Vithal demanded action against the responsible persons for using adulterated ghee in Tirumala laddu prasadam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick