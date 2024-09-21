Live
Just In
Laddu Prasadam: Action sought against firms which supplied adulterated ghee
BJP State secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu said use of adulterated ghee for making Tirumala laddu prasadam hurt the sentiments of the devotees.
Addressing the media at BJP district office in Guntur city on Friday, he alleged that this was a conspiracy of Chirstian missionaries.
He demanded action against the companies which supplied adulterated ghee. He alleged that former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy never respected the sentiments of the Hindus and cheated them.
He demanded the State government to remove the employees belonging to other religions from TTD. BJP district president Vanama Narendra was also present.
In a separate statement, Kisan Morcha State vice-president V Panduranga Vithal demanded action against the responsible persons for using adulterated ghee in Tirumala laddu prasadam.