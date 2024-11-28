Laksha Kumkumarchana held at Tiruchanur

Tirupati : As a prelude to Karthika Brahmotsavam, Laksha Kumkumarchana was held in Tiruchanur temple on Wednesday.

The ritual was held seeking the divine blessings of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru wherein scores of women devotees participated.

The utsava deity of the Goddess in all Her splendour was seated in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam as the divine names were chanted offering vermilion by the Archakas.

The event took place between 8am and 12 noon.

Temple Dy EO Govindarajan, Agama Advisor Manikantha Swamy, Kankana Bhattar Srinivasacharyulu and others were also present.