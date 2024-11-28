Live
- Deteriorating living conditions in Kuduramukha: Daily wage workers deprived of basic amenities
- JSP hails TTD for setting up committee on Tirumala mutts
- Tamil star couple Suriya, Jyothika visit Kollur temple
- Renukaswamy ‘menace to society’, Darshan tells HC
- Revanth to visit Peddapally on Dec 4
- Yuva Sangam Phase 5: Students delegation from Bihar reaches IIT Dharwad
- 1 dies, 8 fall ill due to acid leak in pharma unit in Parawada
- MUDA Scam: Petition filed in court against CM’s wife, 11 others
- Speculations about Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka gain momentum
- Free German language training for nursing students launched
Just In
Laksha Kumkumarchana held at Tiruchanur
Highlights
As a prelude to Karthika Brahmotsavam, Laksha Kumkumarchana was held in Tiruchanur temple on Wednesday.
Tirupati : As a prelude to Karthika Brahmotsavam, Laksha Kumkumarchana was held in Tiruchanur temple on Wednesday.
The ritual was held seeking the divine blessings of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru wherein scores of women devotees participated.
The utsava deity of the Goddess in all Her splendour was seated in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam as the divine names were chanted offering vermilion by the Archakas.
The event took place between 8am and 12 noon.
Temple Dy EO Govindarajan, Agama Advisor Manikantha Swamy, Kankana Bhattar Srinivasacharyulu and others were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS