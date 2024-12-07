Land grabbers will face 14 years in jail: Minister Ponguru

Nellore: Asserting the government’s commitment over protecting people’s properties, MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana warned that land grabbers will get 14-year rigorous imprisonment.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating revenue convention at 10th division of NTR Nagar in the city on Friday, the Minister has alleged that YSRCP leaders had encroached public and private properties worth crores of rupees using the Land Titling Act, introduced by the previous YSRCP government, and in some cases they used muscle power also to occupy lands.

The Minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had received scores of representations from people during 2024 electioneering over this issue and Naidu assured them that they will abolish the LTA after coming to power. As per the promise given by Naidu, the TDP has brought new law ‘Land Grabbing Act’ by abolishing the old one.

Narayana explained that under this new law, if a person is found guilty over grabbing of others’ land, he would be booked under nonbailable section and would get 14-year rigorous imprisonment. He urged people to brought issues related to illegal occupation of their land to the government notice during revenue conventions without fear as their problem will be solved within one month.

District Collector O Anand has said revenue conventions would be held from December 6 to January 8, 2025 in every village and people can register their land-related grievances by submitting documentary evidences. He said the problem will be enrolled through online and receipt will be given to the complainant to pursue the matter with the government if his land issue was not solved within schedule time.

The Collector said that change of names in the records, mutations, hereditary and other issues would be solved on the spot in grama sabhas in the presence of villagers. He appealed to the people to utilise the opportunity in a proper manner.

Revenue Divisional Officer Anusha and others were present.