Land resurvey complete in 102 villages in Krishna

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha informed that the district authorities have completed resurvey in 102 villages under Jagananna Saswatha Bhoohakku - Booraksha scheme.

He participated in a videoconference organised by the CCLA Sai Prasad from Amaravati for reviewing the progress of resurvey in the districts. During the meeting, the Collector explained the progress and ongoing resurvey details in the district.

He said that they undertook resurvey in 112 villages in the first phase, of which resurvey completed in 102 villages. He informed that the final RoR was also published in 101 villages.

Land title deeds were also generated in 75 villages and stated that the generated land title deeds are also being given to the concerned landowners, he added. Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO Venkateswarlu, Survey AD Gopal Raj and others attended the meeting.