Lands to be surveyed in urban areas

SRIKAKULAM: Lands in urban areas like Nagara Panchayats, Municipal Towns and Municipal Corporations will be surveyed under the “YSR Jagananna Saswatha BhuHakku, BhuRaksha” scheme said commissioner and director for municipal administration (DMA), P. Koteswara Rao.

He attended for training camp and awareness drive for municipal officials and staff on the lands survey in urban areas conducted at a private function hall in Srikakulam city on Friday. On the occasion he explained that lands would be surveyed in all 123 urban bodies across the state. After 100 years integrated survey on lands would be conducted it is helpful to mitigate disputes and tampering of records and also to prevent land grabbing issues the commissioner and DMA elaborated.

He explained that survey would be conducted with transparent mode with drone cameras to prevent involvement of human element and also to curtail local pressures. He appealed to people to cooperate with the officials and staff while conducting survey for integrated survey of lands and to achieve purity of records regarding lands. After completion of the survey certificates will be issued regarding lands to the concerned owners of the lands he elaborated. Special officer for re-survey of lands in urban areas, B.SubbaRao, district collector, Srikesh B.Lathakar, joint collector, M.Naveen, state level officials, municipal commissioner and survey department officials attended.