Live
- SUVs propel growth in car sales during November
- Zelensky puts forward new conditions on ceasefire, Moscow stays silent
- BCB chief Faruque Ahmed believes Shakib can still play for Bangladesh
- Focus on defence and transport corridors as Putin approves Russian federal budget
- Kerala Congress-Mani not to realign with UDF: General Secretary Stephen George
- Delhi BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ to kick-off on December 8
- Russia-China joint strategic air patrol targets no third party: Spokesperson
- 'We believe we are best in the league': Punjab FC’s Nikhil Prabhu on team’s mentality
- Ghantasala Biopic Release: A Tribute to an Immortal Legend
- Fear Works Best on Screen When Women Portray It: Haritha Gogineni
Just In
Landslides Hit Second Ghat Road in Tirumala Amid Cyclonic Rains
Highlights
In the wake of the recent cyclone, incessant rainfall has led to significant landslides on the Second Ghat Road in Tirumala.
In the wake of the recent cyclone, incessant rainfall has led to significant landslides on the Second Ghat Road in Tirumala. According to TTD, authorities are taking prompt action to address the situation and ensure the safety of travelers.
TTD staff are actively working to clear the road of boulders using JCB machinery. Efforts are being made to minimize disruption to vehicle movement on this crucial route, allowing for a smoother flow of traffic despite the adverse weather conditions.
Local officials urge caution for all travelers and stress the importance of adhering to safety guidelines during this time. The situation is being monitored closely, with updates expected as further assessments are conducted.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS