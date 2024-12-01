Landslides Hit Second Ghat Road in Tirumala Amid Cyclonic Rains

In the wake of the recent cyclone, incessant rainfall has led to significant landslides on the Second Ghat Road in Tirumala. According to TTD, authorities are taking prompt action to address the situation and ensure the safety of travelers.

TTD staff are actively working to clear the road of boulders using JCB machinery. Efforts are being made to minimize disruption to vehicle movement on this crucial route, allowing for a smoother flow of traffic despite the adverse weather conditions.

Local officials urge caution for all travelers and stress the importance of adhering to safety guidelines during this time. The situation is being monitored closely, with updates expected as further assessments are conducted.