Large number of devotees throng Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal): A massive number of devotees flocked to Srisailam temple on the second Sunday of Karthika Masam. Karthika Masam, which is being observed with utmost devotion, is regarded as most auspicious for the Hindus. Thousands of devotees from the neighbouring states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana including Andhra Pradesh thronged the temple to participate and celebrate the auspicious occasion. The devotees, since early in the morning, beelined to Krishna river in Pathala Ganga and took holy dips.

After taking holy dip, the devotees also lit Karthika deepam and floated in the waters. Later the devotees had the darshan of the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambhika Devi. In view of the heavy rush of devotees, the authorities allowed only for Alankara Darshanam. Sparsha Darshanam was totally stopped during weekends, Monday and on festive occassion.

The authorities allowed devotees for darshan since 4 am to 4.30 pm and from 5.30 pm to 11 in the night.

Besides, the devotees in the queue lines are served hot milk, biscuits and mini tiffin along with prasadam. Serving of free food to the devotees at Nitya Annadana center would continue upto 3.30 pm starting from 10.30 am. The authorities have also facilitated a space to the devotees to lit Karthika deepams at Uttara Shiva Veedi and Gangadhara mandalam.

In the press release, the authorities have stated that they are going to organise Punya Nadhi Harati and Jwala Thoranam besides Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati on Monday.