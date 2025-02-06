Laugh riot of playlet competitions from tomorrow

Vijayawada : The 51-year-old organisation Sumadhura Kalaniketan would be organising 27th comedy playlet competitions from Friday here at Siddhartha Auditorium.

After a committee scrutinised the applications from nearly 30 drama troupes to compete for the trophy, seven playlets were shortlisted. In order to encourage the young talent, two playets by youngsters were selected.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, honorary president of Sumadhura Kalaniketan Prof MC Das recalled that his friend and noted film director the late Jandhyala once suggested that why not we organise the competitions for comedy playlets. Thus Hasyabrahma Jandhyala was instrumental behind organising the comedy playlet competitions. President of Sumadhura Kalaniketan Samantapudi Narasaraju narrated the problems they face during the organisation of playlet competitions.

Every participant team would be given Rs 15,000 honorarium and the first prize of Rs 15,000, second prize of Rs 12,000 and the third prize of Rs 10,000 would be given to the first three best stage performances in addition to the trophies. Moreover, there would be best actor, best actress and best character artist and other prizes.

Scrutiny committee member Kailasa Rao said that it was a herculean task to shortlist the playlets. General Secretary PV Bhaskara Sarma, Murali, Sambasiva Rao and others also participated.