Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu offers prayers at Bala Koteswara Swami temple in Chebrolu

Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu received blessings from the deity at Bala Koteswara Swami temple in Chebrolu mandal.

Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu received blessings from the deity at Bala Koteswara Swami temple in Chebrolu mandal. During a puja program at the quarry, Devarayalu was granted Tirtha Prasadam by Amaralingeswara Swami from Koluai in Amaravati.



Swami extended his blessings to the gathered crowd, including farmers, students, and people from all walks of life, encouraging them to strive for positive change. Devarayalu expressed his gratitude for the divine intervention and vowed to improve his health and well-being for the better.


The visit from Amaralingeswara Swami has sparked a renewed sense of hope and determination among the devotees, who are now eager to embark on a journey of self-improvement. With the support and blessings of Lord Shiva, they are ready to tighten their waists and embrace a healthier lifestyle.



