Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu resigned the YSRCP and MP post

YSRCP has faced another setback as Narasaraopet MP Lau Srikrishna Devarayalu has resigned from the party citing political uncertainty and confusion within the party leadership regarding the fielding of a new candidate in Narasaraopet.

Devarayalu contested and won the 2019 elections from Narasararaopet on behalf of the YSRCP. However, the party leadership has been making changes in constituencies recently, and it was suggested that Devarayalu should contest from Guntur instead of Narasaraopet. He decided to stick to Narasaraopet and has been unhappy since then.

The YSRCP is contemplating to field a BC candidate from Narasaraopet, with Nagarjuna Yadav's name being mentioned. However, leaders from Palnadu district and some MLAs under Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency have expressed their opinion that it would be better for Devarayalu to continue. This has led to discussions about a possible reconsideration by the party leadership. Meanwhile, Devarayalu's resignation from the party and his position as MP has become a topic of discussion.