Law and order failed in State, alleges Jagan

Tenali (Guntur district): Former chief minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticised that law and order failed in the State and the government was going back on its poll promises.

He called upon the people to join the ‘Betrayal Day’ to be observed on June 4 (Wednesday).

Speaking to the media after consoling the family members of the police “brutality” victims in Tenali on Tuesday, he strongly condemned the highhandedness of the police for beating up the youth in full public glare and shaming them and their family members on one hand and framing charges after the incident of their brutality came into public notice.

It may be mentioned that three youth, Rakesh, Victor and Karimullah, hail from Mangalagiri and they were brought to Tenali and allegedly beaten up in public as they questioned a constable in mufti on an earlier occasion. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said, the incidents of police brutality took place on April 25 and 26 and added that If there are cases the police should produce them in the court He said rowdy-sheets were opened only after the incident to indict them.

He said the incidents came to light after one month as the video went viral. Otherwise even government doctors have given false reports about injuries on the three youth, he alleged.

He questioned even Chandrababu Naidu has 24 cases against him and will the police behave in the same manner, he asked. Jagan said 143 poll promises of TDP were not fulfilled and all the previous welfare schemes were stopped.

He alleged that police have been indiscriminately filing false cases against YSRCP leaders and former ministers, former MLAs, MLAs, leaders and cadres.