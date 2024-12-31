Law doesn't give preferential treatment, says Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday felt that the ‘Pushpa 2’ issue could have been averted from spi-ralling out of control and taking a serious turn if only the makers of the film had reached out to the family of the woman, who died in a recent stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad, sooner.

Pawan Kalyan said the deceased woman and her family wanted to have a nice evening, return home, and share the experience, but it ended tragically. Unfortunately, a 35-year-old woman was killed in the stampede, and her eight-year-old son was seriously injured on December 4 at RTC Crossroads when they went to watch the movie.

Though some opined that the Telangana government could have handled the issue more softly, Pawan Kalyan noted that the law "does not give preferential treatment to anyone, including him."

Addressing reporters in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan said a ges-ture like reaching out to the family immediately could have avert-ed the situation from taking a complex turn. The producers, di-rectors, or anyone from the team should have expressed their condolences and shown they were with the family in their grief. Had they done this, it wouldn't have escalated like this, the Depu-ty Chief Minister said.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was briefly arrested by Hydera-bad police, and a major controversy ensued. Terming the death of the 35-year-old woman and the hospitalisation of her son as "a very painful episode." Meanwhile, a court here on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of Allu Arjun, who is an accused in the case. The II Addition-al Metropolitan Sessions Judge deferred his verdict to January 3, 2025, after hearing arguments from both the police, which filed a counter-petition, and the actor's counsel. Allu Arjun, named as accused No. 11 in the case, had earlier filed a regular bail peti-tion in court and appeared via video conference on Dec 27.