Lawyers boycott courts

Vijayawada: Lawyers across Krishna district boycotted court proceedings on Thursday in protest against High Court Circular No 10/25 dated July 27, 2025. The boycott was observed following a call given by Krishna District Bar Federation president AK Basha. Until now, bar associations observed a reference session between 11:30 am and 12 noon in the presence of a judge to pay tributes whenever a fellow advocate passed away.

However, the new circular directs that such references be held at 4:30 pm. Lawyers pointed out that this timing is impractical as court hearings are still in progress and most advocates remain engaged in courtrooms. Opposing the directive, all bar associations in Krishna district abstained from court work. At the Bezwada Bar Association, a reference meeting was held at 11:30 am to pay homage to five advocates who had passed away recently. Members unanimously condemned the High Court’s order.