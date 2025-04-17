Leading UK universities visit SRM-AP

Amaravati: SRM University-AP hosted the esteemed UK Education Fair and the Achievers Dialogue, a remarkable initiative to enhance global impact and transform the university into a hub of international learning. The event was a joint venture by the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies of SRM University-AP and Achievers, an award-winning entity under the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU) and the British Council in India that facilitates educational and cultural ties and promotes bilateral student mobility between premier universities in India and the UK.

The event welcomed Virendra Sharma, former Member of the UK Parliament and Sanam Arora, founder and chairperson of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU UK) and other dignitaries.

The event facilitated students’ direct engagement with representatives from leading UK universities, including Imperial College London (Ranked No 1). Representatives from other universities, such as the University of East London, Birmingham City University, University of Leicester, Manchester Metropolitan University, etc., visited the campus, providing personalised 1-on-1 counselling.

An employability masterclass by Sanam Arora was one of the event’s highlights.

In her session with the students, Sanam underscored the global trends in careers and employability, trained students on the art and science of personal branding and helped them sketch a roadmap to career success.

Through constructive engagement and partnership with a global network of reputed organisations, SRM University-AP aims at enhancing collaborative research, faculty and student mobility programmes, and higherstudies collaborations to catapult the university into the top ranks in the global and national education frontiers.

Through constructive engagement and partnership with a global network of reputed organisations, SRM University-AP aims at enhancing collaborative research, faculty and student mobility programmes, and higherstudies collaborations to catapult the university into the top ranks in the global and national education frontiers.