Leopard Captured in Hyderabad Released into Nallamala Forest

Nagarkurnool: The leopard that was captured on Thursday at the ICRISAT campus in Hyderabad has been released into the Nallamala forest by forest officials.

According to officials, the animal was safely released in the forest area near Gundam, which falls under the Mannanur Range of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Nagarkurnool district. The release was carried out to ensure the leopard’s return to its natural habitat.







