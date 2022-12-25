Leopard moving in Tirupati Veterinary University caught in a cage

A Leopard which has been moving around in the veterinary university in Tirupati for the last ten days scaring the locals has been caught after the officials of the forest department came to know about this have set up cages at two places for the Leopard.



The Leopard, which was running away from getting caught, finally fell into the cage leaving everyone in a sigh of relief. However, the officials have estimated that there is another Leopard as well. The authorities kept two cages for that.

As the Leopard has been roaming in the Veterinary University for a few days, students are afraid to go to hostel due to fear of leopard. The faculty and staff are attending duties with fear. After receiving the information, the forest officials took steps to capture the leopard.

Officials have started an operation to catch the leopard in Tirupati for some time now. The Forest Officers have set up two cages in the Veterinary University. Apart from installing CCTV cameras in many areas of the veterinary university and colleges, warning boards have also been installed in the surrounding areas.

However, as the forest officials say that there is another leopard apart from this, the university students and teachers are concerned.