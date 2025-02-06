Leopard sightings keep Tirupati’s universities on high alert

Tirupati : A persistent leopard scare has left students and faculty members of three Universities in Tirupati on edge, as repeated sightings of it continue to fuel anxiety. Over the past three months, the leopard has been spotted nearly 15 times along Alipiri-Cherlopalli road, an area bordering the forested outskirts of the city.

Recent reports indicate the animal has been seen within the campuses of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), SV Vedic University, and SV Veterinary University. Despite reassurances from forest officials that the leopard poses no immediate threat to humans, concerns remain high among the academic community.

Wildlife experts suggest that the leopard is likely venturing into human settlements in search of food, primarily preying on the increasing population of stray dogs attracted by poorly managed hostel waste. Forest officials observe that leopards typically avoid human interaction unless provoked. The presence of food sources in urban areas encourages them to linger. Improved waste disposal and reducing stray animals could help prevent such incursions. he presence of a leopard near educational institutions has disrupted daily routines, with students feeling unsafe to move around campus, especially at night. A reported sighting near SVU’s central library prompted a swift response from university officials and forest personnel, though an immediate search yielded no definitive evidence of the animal’s presence.

On Wednesday, a coordinated search operation – perambulation – involving forest officials Nagabhushanam, Sudarshan and wildlife biologist Soujanya along with university authorities was undertaken with over 100 personnel divided into four layers: the first comprising 20 forest officials and staff, the second including university security, and the third and fourth layers consisting of NSS volunteers and university students.

Despite extensive efforts, no evidence of leopard cubs has been found so far. Four traps set up over the past four days have also remained empty. Speaking on the leopard’s behaviour, forest biologist Soujanya noted that these animals are highly intelligent and tend to avoid human presence while targeting stray dogs for food.

Authorities have urged students to take precautions, such as moving in groups and avoiding secluded areas after dark. Additionally, they have warned against interfering with traps set for the leopard, as human involvement could hinder relocation efforts.

To prevent future incidents, university administrators and conservationists are advocating long-term solutions, including constructing a 10-foot-high iron fence along Alipiri-Cherlopalli stretch to create a barrier between the forest and campuses. Experts believe that such measures, coupled with effective waste management to control the stray dog population, could significantly reduce human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

“The collaboration of universities, TTD, municipal authorities, and the forest department is crucial for implementing better waste management strategies. Without such interventions, encounters with leopards will likely continue,” emphasised Dr P Harikrishna, NSS & Media Coordinator at SVU.