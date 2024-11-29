Live
Leopard spotted near Penchalakona
Nellore: A leopard spotted in the surrounding areas of Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple located at Penchalakona on Wednesday night created chaos among devotees.
A four-member family, while returning from Penusila temple, noticed a leopard on the road near Penchalakona temple forest department park. It ran into the forest after they blew horn.
