Let’s reduce plastic usage and protect environment: Collector

Kurnool: Emphasizing the urgent need to safeguard the environment, Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha called upon citizens to completely reduce the use of plastic and adopt sustainable alternatives. He was speaking at the World Environment Day celebrations organised by the Pollution Control Board at Sunayana Auditorium on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector underlined the critical importance of environmental conservation and pollution control. He noted that World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972, with the goal of promoting global awareness and action for the environment.

“This year, the global theme is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, reflecting the worldwide mission to eliminate plastic waste. Everyone must play a role in this effort,” he said.

He pointed out that India is among the top consumers of plastic globally, generating around 9.5 million tonnes annually—accounting for one-fifth of global plastic consumption.

Expressing concern, he said that plastic has reached not only oceans and land surfaces but also seeped into groundwater and human bodies, increasing the risk of chronic illnesses, including various types of cancer.

He appealed to the public to switch to eco-friendly, reusable alternatives, and directed officials to intensify awareness campaigns on the hazards of plastic usage. He also emphasized the need to plant more trees, noting their vital role in maintaining environmental balance.

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, addressing the gathering, highlighted how improper waste disposal, particularly plastic being dumped into drains, was obstructing water flow, breeding mosquitoes, and leading to health hazards.

Earlier in the day, a massive awareness rally was organised by the Department of Environment from Zilla Parishad Office to the Collectorate, which was flagged off by Joint Collector Dr B Navya.

Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, PCB EE Shankar Reddy, DRDA PD Ramana Reddy, Factories Inspector Narayana Reddy, District Science Officer Rangamma, along with students, NGOs, industry representatives, and NCC cadets participated in the programme.