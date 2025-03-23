Let’s work together to save youth from drug abuse: Collector Sumit

Chittoor : Youth are the future of the country and no efforts should be spared to keep them away from drugs, stated Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar.

The Collector along with SP Manikanta Chandolu, addressed narcotic committee meeting held here on Saturday. They wanted revenue, police, education departments and RTC to work together to contain smuggling, sale and distribution in the district.

The Collector said at division level, RDO and DSP should jointly take steps to prevent students of all government and private degree colleges from becoming drug abusers. They should rope in NGOs and social organisations in containing drug abuse.

Anti-ragging committees should be formed in all junior and degree colleges on the lines of anti-ragging committee and MRO and Mandal Education Officers should form such committees in high schools in their area to check drug abuse.

Collector Sumit Kumar suggested forming of eagle clubs with enthusiastic, high school students to take up awareness programmes against drug abuse in schools. As students spend more time in schools and colleges, headmasters and teachers should watch students’ behaviour and parents also should keep an eye on their children, the Collector said.

Sumit Kumar said as the district has a porous border with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka giving more scope for smuggling drugs from these two States.

Hence RTC authorities should take up periodical checking of buses coming from Chennai, Bengaluru and other places.

SP Manikanta Chandolu said plans are afoot to conduct surprise checking to control drugs transportation and drugs control department along with police will take up 45-day-long action plan against drugs. He urged private colleges management also to take up drug control measures as a social responsibility.

DMHO Sudha Rani, Murali Krishna, Srinivas, RDO Srinivasulu attended the meeting, while Palamaner, Kuppam and Nagari RDOs, DSPs participated through video conference.