Library construction taken up in B Ramadurgam

Dhone (Nandyal district): Libraries always played a crucial role in personal and societal growth by providing knowledge, information, promote education, and preserve culture and traditions. However, in the current scenario, the relevance of libraries has come under question.

Taking up the mission to revive culture of libraries, Epiq Systems India Pvt. Ltd. and Hope for Life Foundation have been working diligently to establish libraries in various regions. After successfully setting up libraries in Mahbubnagar, Chengicherla and other areas, these organisations now taken up construction of a modern library in a remote village.

A new, well-equipped library is being built in B Ramadurgam village, in Dhone mandal, with substantial investment and modern amenities. Foundation stone ceremony was held with the support of Ram Anjaneyulu, Chairman of Ashish Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd, while Vijay Kumar, Executive Director of Epiq Systems India Pvt. Ltd., and Dr Himaja, Founder and Chairperson of Hope for Life Foundation, also participated in the programme on Wednesday.The organisers informed that library construction would be completed within three months and will be made accessible to the public soon after. They stressed that the library will be particularly beneficial to students preparing for competitive exams in and around Ramadurgam village, as it will be stocked with all necessary books and materials to aid their preparation.