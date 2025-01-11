LIC pensioners stage protest over pending problems

Visakhapatnam: Demanding resolution to their long-pending issues such as updation of pension consequent upon wage revisions, revision of mediclaim scheme, uniform DA for all pensioners and increase in ex gratia for pre-1986 retirees, among others, LIC pensioners staged a dharna in Visakhapatnam.

Organised under the banner of Insurance Corporation Retired Employees’ Association (ICREA), the protest is aimed at bringing several issues of the pensioners that remained unsettled for quite a long time to the notice of the management.

Raising slogans against the attitude of the management and governments, the pensioners led by a delegation of the ICREA met Sarada Prasad Dash, senior DM of the LIC and submitted a memorandum of issues addressing to the CEO and managing director of the LIC of India to him and requested him to consider action in resolving the issues listed.

A resolution on the demand of 30 per cent family pension to the Public Sector General Insurance Pensioners was also raised during the dharna and was sent to the Union Finance Minister. M V S Sarma, former MLC and a member of the association, N Krishna Murthy, former president and BB Ganesh, general secretary were present along with G Vara Prasad, general secretary of ICEU, among others.