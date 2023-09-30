Lifestyle, food habits key to protect heart: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar

Ongole: Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that by adapting to a change in lifestyle and food habits, one can get protection from heart diseases.

He flagged off the 3K Walk organised by the KIMS Hospital, as part of World Heart Day celebrations at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the hospital is organising the walk to create awareness of heart diseases. He said that they are conducting the programmes in line with the theme ‘Use Heart for Every Heart.’

He said that the heart is an important organ of the body and every organ fails if the heart fails. He said that people should also do exercise.

The DMHO Dr Rajyalakshmi, KIMS ED T Giri Naidu, COO K Ankireddy, medical superintendent Dr T Srihari Reddy, cardiologist Dr O Harish and others also participated in the programme.