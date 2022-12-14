Lights, camera, action! Shootings pick up in Vizag

After Covid-induced lull, shootings in Visakhapatnam get back on track. Be it the extensive coastline, enchanting Eastern Ghats or verdant fields that stretch along the region, the City of Destiny offers a multitude of options for the filmmakers to pan their lens and sound clap saying 'lights, camera, action'.

Even as the focus has largely been shifted to quality content, gripping plots and a tight screenplay, filmmakers are quite particular about wrapping up their projects on time. Especially producers and directors who foray into lower-budget movies, the crux lies in sticking to the shoestring budget. "Of late, a number of lower-budget South Indian films received an overwhelming response.

As the audiences are gradually recreating the movie-watching experience in theatres despite the predominant presence of OTT platforms, it is the content and quality of the film that draw them to the cinema halls," opines Chaitanya Janga, president of Film and Television Promotion Council of Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, three short films are made by director Suranjan Dey. They include 'Be Careful' in Bengali, 'Panic' and 'Holiday Marriage' in Hindi. "Soon we are going to make a feature film 'Relationship' and the shooting for this will commence next month," he says.

Most of his films were canned in Visakhapatnam and other places of Andhra Pradesh, including Rajamahendravaram. The new projects gave ample opportunities for fresh faces and seasoned actors. "All the three short films revolve around social causes. 'Holiday Marriage' focuses on the most-sought after NRI weddings that often land in trouble due to lack of detailed investigation in advance. While the plot of 'Panic' deals with people experiencing tough situations in the war-torn country, 'Be Careful' showcases how women often become victims of abuse and bullying," elaborates Suranjan Dey.



Sharing details, filmmakers mention that a greater number of movies are in the pipeline and a major part of the shooting would take place in Vizag. The idea, they say, is not just to promote Visakhapatnam which is endowed with scenic spots and ecosystem as a major film hub of the industry but also to attract directors to Andhra Pradesh.