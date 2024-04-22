  • Menu
Liquor seized in two separate incidents

Nellore: In two separate incidents, police have seized liquor bottles in Kavali town and Muthukuru mandal in the district on Sunday.

According to sources, following a tip off flying squad official M Srinivasulu Reddy along with his staff conducted raids on 43 village secretariat offices located in Budamgunta area in Kavali town and seized 48 bottles and PDS rice stored in a separate room in the same premises on Sunday evening.

In another incident, the officials conducted raids in Gopalapatnam village and seized 4,800 bottles and took four persons into custody. Police registered cases in both the incidents and investigation is on.

