Liquor Smuggling Rampant in AP

Amaravati: As the State government has been increasing the prices of liquor with an aim to reduce the alcohol consumption in a phased manner, the smuggling from other states has been taking place in an alarming way. The smuggling of liquor from neighbouring States including Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is very high, revealed the Excise Department.

For instance, the number of cases booked per a month on an average during 2020 up to May 15th was 3,416. It shot up to 10,977 cases for the period from May 16 to July 31 with an increase of 321 percent, explained Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Excise) Department. The number of persons arrested also increased from 3109 to 14,478 for the same period with an increase of 466 percent.



The increase in the quantity of smuggled liquor is even more alarming. While the monthly average quantity of liquor smuggled into AP from other States is 2,819 BLs upto May 15, this year. It has gone upto 56,716 BLs for the period from May 16 to July 31, with an increase of 2012 percent. In respect of smuggled beer, the increase is 1251 percent for the same period.



The seizure of vehicles involved in the smuggling of liquor also has gone up by 636 percent with the monthly average seizure touching 4,004 vehicles from 629 vehicles for the same period. Interestingly, the Special Enforcement Bureau has pointed out that there was an impact of increase in liquor prices resulting in increase in inter-State smuggling of liquor into AP.